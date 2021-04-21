LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,192 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

