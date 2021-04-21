LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,821 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

