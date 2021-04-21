LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CTB opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.