LPL Financial LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

