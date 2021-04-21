LPL Financial LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.