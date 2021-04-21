LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $159.03 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.