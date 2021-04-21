LPL Financial LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

