LPL Financial LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

