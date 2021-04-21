LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.