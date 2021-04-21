Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351,049. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

