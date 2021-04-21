LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $523.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $287.15 and a 12 month high of $536.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.