LVW Advisors LLC Buys 838 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

