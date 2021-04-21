LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

