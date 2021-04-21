LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $292.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.47. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.