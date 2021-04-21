Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up to $31.07

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $33.05. Lydall shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1,215 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.