M. Kraus & Co Buys 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

