M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

