M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.46 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

