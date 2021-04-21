M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.42.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

