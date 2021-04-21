Magdalena Yesil Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SMAR opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

