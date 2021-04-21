Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $110,741.38 and $5,249.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00275738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.96 or 0.01041207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.83 or 0.00650707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,494.64 or 0.99801236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground Profile

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm

Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading

