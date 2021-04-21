MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Earnings History for MamaMancini`s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

