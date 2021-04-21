Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,231,839 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

