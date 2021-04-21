ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $115.02.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

