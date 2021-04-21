Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

