Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,197.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,050.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.