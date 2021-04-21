Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VAC opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

