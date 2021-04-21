Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.