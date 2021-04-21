Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.58. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

