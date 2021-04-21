Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 2,131 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $845.06 million, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

