Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $641.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,183. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

