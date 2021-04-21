MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $37.01. 7,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,729. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

