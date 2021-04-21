Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,277 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.11 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

