Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,865.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

