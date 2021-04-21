Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

