Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

