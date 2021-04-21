Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

