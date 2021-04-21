Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.06 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $265.92 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.