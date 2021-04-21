Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 575 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.06 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $265.92 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.