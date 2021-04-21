Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

