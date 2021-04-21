Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.