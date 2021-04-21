Measurable Data Token Tops One Day Volume of $17.35 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $17.35 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,990,346 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

