Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

