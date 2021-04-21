Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The firm has a market cap of $513.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

