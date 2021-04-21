Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The firm has a market cap of $513.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

