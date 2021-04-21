Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

