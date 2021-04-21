Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.67 ($10.20).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.25. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

