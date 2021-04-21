Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

