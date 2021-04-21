MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,465,422 shares of company stock worth $19,382,952.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

