MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
In other news, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,465,422 shares of company stock worth $19,382,952.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
