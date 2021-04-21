MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

