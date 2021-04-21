MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of MGEE opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $75.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
