MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stake Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,845,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

