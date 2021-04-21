Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.85

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.85 and last traded at $155.77, with a volume of 862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

